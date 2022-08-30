Lancaster County commissioners on Tuesday signaled they would not support a handful of requests for federal stimulus funds because they did not fall under one of the county’s priorities for qualifying proposals.

The commissioners said they were unlikely to approve:

A request from Community First Fund for $2 million for improvements to its building on S. Duke St. in Lancaster;

A $1.3 million request from IU 13, the regional education service agency for Lancaster and Lebanon counties, to be used for upgrades to buildings, such as installing ADA-accessible entrances, emergency alert systems, and internet cabling and firewalls.

A $215,000 request from the Lancaster Science Factory to pay for an interactive sky bridge exhibit.

The commissioners said they don’t see maintenance or facility upgrades as fitting with the types of projects they believe the county’s ARPA funds should be used on. Guidelines they released earlier this year stressed that proposals should be for long-lasting projects that benefit as many residents as possible, including environmental cleanup and land preservation.

Commissioner John Trescot expressed support for the Science Factory’s proposal, noting the project’s workforce development aspect that could encourage students to enter the STEM field. But Commissioners Parsons and Ray D’Agostino said the project appeared to be geared toward tourism, which is not an area the county prioritized in its initial call for proposals.

Two organizations expressed interest in reworking their proposals to better suit the commissioners’ priorities. RegenAll Energy said it believed its request for $4 million to install electric heat pumps and residential solar power systems in 500 homes would qualify for funding under the county’s call for affordable housing proposals. The commissioners didn’t agree, so the organization plans to update its request to be reconsidered.

Upward Broadband also expressed interest in changing its $2.2 million request for expanding high-speed internet access.

Parsons said the commissioners will take a second look at any updated proposals after they finish reviewing the first round of requests. The county, he said, wants to ensure prioritized projects receive funding first.