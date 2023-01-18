The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office is poised to receive a new round of assistance from the board of commissioners to help address a staffing shortage that has persisted for years.

If commissioners approve the measures today, the sheriff’s office will receive $415,000 from the county’s share of 2021 American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for extraditing criminal defendants and inmates to and from other facilities and serving warrants.

The commissioners are also set to vote today on extending hiring bonuses for deputy sheriffs, which also would be paid for with ARPA funds, as much as $575,000, according to the proposal.

The extension keeps in place through June 30 a series of bonuses that total $7,500 per deputy after one year of employment.

The commissioners said at Tuesday’s public meeting that the county will maintain such bonuses for departments that have a vacancy rate of at least 25%.

The ARPA request also included $125,000 to pay for prisoner transports. Chief Deputy Sheriff Chris Riggs told commissioners Tuesday that costs to move criminal defendants for extradition tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many jails and prison facilities no longer allow individuals to spend a night at their facility en route to extradition, Riggs said. So a long road trip with stops along the way might be out of the question. Many defendants extradited to the county are now flown in, he said.

Of the $415,000 in ARPA funds, $290,000 would go to reducing a backlog of warrants, Riggs said.

“With COVID, we didn’t serve minor warrants for almost a year, and with our staffing issues, our warrant team has been allocated to court and other backup duties at the sheriff’s office,” Riggs told commissioners.

Shortages persist

The staffing woes at the sheriff’s office go back to at least 2018, according to newspaper records. That year, Sheriff Chris Leppler unsuccessfully requested eight new deputy positions to overcome the lack of available deputies to provide security in county courts.

“This is addressing the potential expansion of the courts, but it is also looking at our current situation and the shortages that we’ve been dealing with over the last nine months since I took over as sheriff,” Leppler told the salary board in October 2018, referring to an increase in courtrooms and proceedings over the previous decade.

In 2019, Leppler, who was not on hand at the Tuesday commissioners meeting, pointed to a humming economy and higher-paying jobs elsewhere as reasons why more deputies were quitting the department than in the preceding years.

Even then, as now, the staffing problems faced by the sheriff’s office are not unique to Lancaster County or public safety agencies. Police departments and local governments across the country have reported difficulty hiring and retaining staff.

Since May, the sheriff’s office has used a private security firm, York-based Schaad Detective Agency, to buttress the department and supply uniformed officers.

The sheriff’s office is responsible for courtroom security and also handles prisoner transport, civil processing, personal property levies and warrant service. In November, commissioners approved Schaad’s supply of 10 security guards for another three months. Unarmed guards are paid $37.93 an hour, while armed guards are paid $53.66 an hour.

According to 2022 salary data obtained from the county, most deputy sheriffs made a base salary in the range of $41,000 to $45,000, which does not include overtime and other compensation.