Lancaster County commissioners are set to approve nearly $2.5 million in federal rescue fund allocations for county government expenses, as well as projects for the county library system and a community health care nonprofit.

During their work session Tuesday, commissioners spoke in favor of funding an HVAC system for the new center for the Clinic for Special Children in Leacock Township and a computer networking upgrade for the Library System of Lancaster County.

The Clinic for Special Children’s $287,500 grant request is just 4% of its total project cost, which Executive Director Adam Heaps said is up to $12.5 million. The clinic, which primarily serves Amish and Mennonite communities, is slated to open a new facility in 2024 to accommodate a growing number of patients.

“The building project, for us, is really transformational,” Heaps said. “This new facility will give us the basis to provide services to the county and beyond for many more years to come.”

Commissioner Josh Parsons agreed the new clinic would have a substantial impact on the community, noting a similarity to the HVAC system for Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development for which the county approved $620,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds in September.

The clinic’s HVAC system would filter out infectious air particles to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to its application.

The county has been allocated $106 million in ARPA funding, which the commissioners are awarding in part to community-based projects. In June, they agreed the county’s ARPA money should go toward projects with broad, long-lasting benefits.

The county’s library system also has a “wide reaching” impact on the community, and Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the commissioners should do anything they can to help.

The Library System of Lancaster County requested $29,028 for computer networking and firewall upgrades that would connect all of its 18 community partner libraries.

Mark Sandblade, the library system’s IT manager, called the updates a “win-win” because the new system is needed to connect the systems but also cheaper than the current software. Sandblade said the county’s current system will effectively be obsolete by next May.

The call to fund the county library system comes after commissioners last week denied a $500,000 request from Lancaster Public Library for a business center at its new Ewell Plaza location. They said the county already plays a large role in funding the public library system.

Quarryville Library was turned away Tuesday for a similar reason. It had requested funding for building upgrades including an HVAC system, lighting and a reading garden patio and walkway. Lancaster Bar Association also was turned down, as the commissioners said its request to fund a legal services and information center didn’t meet federal guidelines for the disbursal of funds.

“There’s not too much we can do about that because we have a responsibility to document all of the spending we do to meet federal requirements,” Parsons said.

County government requests

A slew of county government requests were also supported by the commissioners Tuesday – most for modernizing the county’s recording systems. That includes an $860,506 to update access to historic deeds and a $32,020 request to increase access to wills.

Ann Hess, the county’s recorder of deeds, said the current deed recording system is outdated and documents going back to the 18th century are hard to find. The funding would update the system to make deeds from roughly 1729 to 1930 easier to find online with limited information.

Hess said the county receives around five to eight requests per week for historic deeds, and they can be hard to find. Commissioner John Trescot expressed some hesitancy about the price, though D’Agostino predicted the county would save around $12,000 with the update because the current system charges an annual fee, and the new one would not.

Register of Wills Anne Cooper said her office has a similar accessibility problem, and she hopes ARPA funding will be used to make records easier to find. The funding would support hiring of a temporary, 32-week position to scan documents from the past two years. Cooper said the funding could free up staff to do other work in the office, though there likely would not be a lot of money saved in the process.

The commissioners also discussed a $1 million request to improve hazmat resources, a request of $254,807 to upgrade IT security networks and a $15,538 request for new planning department microphones.

Commissioners are scheduled to take action on the ARPA requests at their regular Wednesday meeting.