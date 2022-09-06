Lancaster County commissioners on Tuesday signaled their interest in approving federal relief funding for two projects intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by renovating facilities that provide medical services.

Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development and Welsh Mountain Personal Care Home had narrowed funding requests for their separate proposals after their initial presentations to the commissioners Aug. 23. At the time, the three seated commissioners expressed interest in both projects, but could not justify the high costs.

Schreiber reduced its request to $620,000 from $1.2 million by narrowing its proposal to focus solely on HVAC system updates. Welsh Mountain revised its request to $600,000, down from $900,000, for the construction of new bathrooms. Each organization said its project would prevent the spread of disease, particularly COVID-19.

Schreiber President James DeBord said air quality is especially important for the facility, as Schreiber sees the “greatest assemblage of medically compromised children” in the area. An improved HVAC system, he said, would filter out infectious air particles.

“This isn’t just a matter of better airflow in the building,” DeBord said.

The initial proposal included an expansion of Schreiber’s building to reduce appointment wait times, which is part of a $10 million renovation project. DeBord said the company is still looking for funding sources to make up for the $623,000 reduction of its request, though it has received funding at the state and local level.

Welsh Mountain would use its rescue funds to create 18 new bathrooms, which would bring the maximum number of people sharing one bathroom down from six to two. Mona Frey, the facility’s executive director, said the additional bathrooms would make it easier for sick residents to isolate. Six Welsh Mountain residents died during the pandemic.

“COVID hit our community hard,” Frey said. “Our community serves 85% of persons with disabilities, mental health or dementia diagnoses. You really can’t teach them good hand hygiene. You really can’t quarantine properly with diagnoses like that, and we couldn’t police it enough.”

County ARPA money would also fund a 21-room expansion of the facility, which Frey said falls under the county’s call for affordable housing, as many of Welsh Mountain’s residents have low incomes. The care home has also received funding from the Community Development Block Grant program and the Centuries Capital Campaign. The remaining costs would be covered by a loan.

Commissioners also indicated they would approve $386,093 to set aside for upgraded software for the county’s 15-year-old electronic records system. Commissioner John Trescot noted an approval wouldn’t mean an immediate purchase, but would reserve the funds until they’re needed.

While the commissioners did take a second look at two resubmitted ARPA proposals, they have indicated that most resubmissions will be reviewed after all of the initial proposals have been considered.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the county isn’t in a “second phase” of ARPA conversations yet. D’Agostino noted there are still new ARPA requests to review in upcoming weeks. The deadline to file proposals was Aug. 31.

D’Agostino said the commissioners will “take stock in where we are” after all of the new proposals are discussed before they figure out what a second phase would look like.

Many requesters, like Schreiber and Welsh Mountain, were asked to make changes to their proposals after they were initially reviewed because the asking amount was too high or the project focus was too broad.

In June, Commissioner Josh Parsons said the county didn’t want to give out too much ARPA money before it knew what projects needed funding. The county currently has $81.3 million to allocate before 2024.