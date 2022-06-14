When it comes to funding community-based projects through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, Lancaster County’s three commissioners agreed Tuesday that they will prioritize projects with long-lasting effects, such as environmental cleanup and land preservation efforts.

Given the historic infusion of cash to local governments from the pandemic-relief law, the commissioners say the highest-priority projects need to benefit all or most of the county and produce benefits for generations to come.

Requests for maintaining municipal services, such as paying for new police cars, don’t rise to that level of lasting impact, Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said at the board of commissioners’ weekly work session Tuesday.

“I’ll just say, I’m sorry, but I don’t think that replacing police cars, for example, is something the county should be using ARPA funds for, but it is something (municipal) ARPA funds can be used for,” D’Agostino said.

Municipalities across the nation have their own shares of the relief fund money.

The county government is due to receive $106 million from the ARPA law, all of which must be spent by 2026. The law also requires local governments to decide by the end of 2024 which projects the money will fund.

So far, commissioners have approved $17.1 million of ARPA spending for county-related operations, much of it for lost tourism revenue in 2021 and for equipment and services for the county sheriff’s office, courthouse and district attorney’s office.

One exception came in January, when commissioners approved a $175,000 grant to the Steinman Foundation for the Blue/Green Corridor Project, which would restore a 2.5-mile portion of Little Conestoga Creek.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

The board of commissioners has not set an upper or lower limit on how much of its ARPA funds it will spend on community-based projects, but the deadline to be part of a first round of awards is Aug. 31.

How the program continues after that has yet to be determined, the commissioners said Tuesday. As of June 8, the board’s working group, made up mostly of county department heads, has reviewed 29 applications, mainly from municipalities, local fire companies and nonprofit organizations.

Several projects already submitted seem to fit squarely within the commissioners’ priority of protecting natural lands in the county and clean water initiatives.

The Lancaster County Conservation District requested $4.6 million to fund ready-made projects to reduce nutrient runoff from farms and other sources into streams. Nitrates and phosphates that spill into the watershed have contributed to the environmental crisis in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Lancaster Conservancy requested $1.3 million for conserving 90 acres at Speedwell Forge in Elizabeth Township and 155 acres at Conewago Creek in Mount Joy Township.

“These properties will protect lands directly adjacent to a county park and a county trail respectively as well as restore critical water resources, expand public open space, address the need for additional publicly accessible lands and support clean water initiatives,” the conservancy’s application reads.

A city resident and two activists from the progressive group Lancaster Stands Up commented at Tuesday's public meeting about the need for affordable housing in the county, and said commissioners should prioritize the issue for its relief funds.

The board of commissioners included affordable housing as one type of eligible project in its application form for community ARPA funding requests, but did not single it out as a top priority during the work session.

Among the first 29 applications, the development wing of Landis Communities and Maine-based Benchmark Real Estate requested $6 million for a low-income housing development for about 210 older adults in Penn Township. Good Neighbors Inc. requested $80,000 to help fund repairs to 40 homes with low-income residents, and REAL Life Community Services requested $189,000 to renovate a three-story apartment building in Denver for five low-income families to live in.

In another housing request, the YWCA asked for $2.5 million in part to add 16 affordable housing units at its historic downtown Lancaster location. Of that total, $500,000 would go to a new space for sexual-assault prevention services, according to the organization’s application.

The board will review and approve completed applications on a rolling basis, beginning “very soon,” D’Agostino said.