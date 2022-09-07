Lancaster County commissioners Wednesday unanimously approved a new round of federal recovery grants and a measure to reinforce testing protocols with its mail-in ballot printer.

The grants, provided through the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding, will go to COVID-19 and disease mitigation projects at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in East Hempfield Township and Welsh Mountain Personal Care Home in Salisbury Township.

Schreiber will use its $620,000 in ARPA money for an upgraded HVAC system that filters infectious air particles in a facility that’s home to “the greatest assemblage of medically compromised children” in the region, Schreiber President James DeBord said. The updated system is a part of a larger $10 million renovation project that includes building expansions.

The $600,000 approved for Welsh Mountain will go toward creating 18 new bathrooms as a way to better isolate sick residents, which Executive Director Mona Frey said was difficult to do during the pandemic with up to six people often sharing a bathroom.

The facility has had six COVID-19 related deaths, and Frey said Welsh Mountain is currently experiencing another outbreak, so the additional bathrooms are “going to save lives.”

The Board of Commissioners approved funds for the organizations after encouraging them last month to reduce their initial requests. Schreiber cut its request in half, and Welsh Mountain knocked off $300,000 from its funding bid.

Commissioners approved an additional $386,093 for the county’s electronic records services.

Mail-in ballot changes

The new mail-in ballot protocols approved Wednesday include allowing county election officials to receive and approve on a daily basis test ballots for each voting precinct. Officials also will be able to review and approve ballot files to confirm ballots and their identifying bar codes with Blair County-based NPC Inc., which prints the ballots. A new timestamp will help verify the correct ballot version is in place.

The changes are a direct response to NPC’s printing error in May. Lancaster County election officials had noticed an error in a set of ballot files they sent to NPC prior to the May primary, then sent the printer a new batch of corrected files. But NPC failed to delete the old ballot files, and on the day of the primary, election officials discovered the error when they began processing mail-in ballots and machine scanners were rejecting the incorrect bar codes.

On Wednesday, Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the improvements will help avoid further mistakes, but he blamed Pennsylvania’s new voting law for the challenges.

The 2019 law, commonly known as Act 77, introduced no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania and eliminated straight-party-ticket voting – a compromise brokered between the Wolf administration and Republican lawmakers.

“Look, nobody wants errors to happen. Commissioner (Josh) Parsons said it very well yesterday, but unfortunately this is going to continue, potentially, to happen all over the state because of the way the law is now,” D’Agostino said.

The surge of mail-in voting in 2020, thanks to the pandemic, presented an enormous challenge for election officials in Pennsylvania. The experience of other states indicated that few voters would initially adopt the practice, and counties would have years – not months – to scale up their ability to process a large volume of mail-in ballots as the practice grew more popular.

Now, two years after their first election under Act 77, counties such as Lancaster are still fine-tuning their systems two years after their first trial by fire.

“All we can do is the best we can, and we’re going to continue to do that,” D’Agostino said.