The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners appears set to approve nearly $120,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a rail trail project, but the commissioners said they were hesitant to approve a handful of other proposals before having a better idea about the number and scope of requests they could receive later from local governments and organizations.

Careful stewardship of the nearly $90 million in unobligated ARPA funds at the county’s disposal was a key theme of Tuesday’s working session. The commissioners questioned requests submitted by East Cocalico Township, noting the relatively high costs involved and that the municipality had received a $1.12 million ARPA allocation directly from the federal government.

The township submitted two proposals for $3 million total for a sewer and water system project and a water treatment facility upgrade. Democratic Commissioner John Trescot spoke to the importance of sewer and water projects to the community, though expressed concern about the amount requested.

He said it would be useful to wait to hear about sewer and water projects from other municipalities before moving forward.

“Give the rest of the communities in the county a chance,” Trescot said.

The commissioners were also reluctant to endorse a Lancaster Clean Water Partners request for $4.6 million for a project to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus in local waterways.

Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons said they would be more inclined to move forward with funding the group’s project at a lower amount in the short-term and reconsider funding the full amount in the future.

“It’s smart to leave a fair amount of flexibility for the future, considering we don’t know all of the projects that are coming in,” Parsons said.

Allyson Gibson, the director of planning and programs for Lancaster Clean Water Partners, said the organization’s projects are already “in motion” and so the next priority is pinpointing funding sources to support them, which is why they requested ARPA funds from the county.

Gibson called clean water a “community-wide priority,” and noted that any approval in smaller amounts would force the group to look for more funding sources, which could delay completing the project.

As for East Cocalico Township, Authority Administrator Scott Carl said they would find a way to move forward without ARPA funding if not approved, noting the importance of the projects.

County funding

Currently, the county has $88.8 million of its $106 million ARPA allotment available to spend on its own projects and to fund requests from municipalities and private organizations. The commissioners continue to debate how much money should be set aside for “community requested” projects.

In April, the board of commissioners approved its own guidelines for vetting projects from outside entities. Last week, the commissioners laid out more of their own personal views on what projects should be ranked at the top. The three-member board agreed the county’s community-requested projects should provide lasting value to residents, such as conservation and environmental clean-up initiatives.

Ray D’Agostino, the board chairman, noted a proposal in Congress to make more ARPA funding available for infrastructure projects. If passed, it could allow Lancaster County to dedicate a significant portion of its ARPA funds to build a new prison.

Further discussion on ARPA funding will take place Wednesday morning during the board’s weekly public meeting.

The commissioners said they planned to approve Martic Township's $119,500 Enola Low Grade Trail proposal, which goes toward the creation of a trail crossing over Route 324.

“The county government’s been a supporter of the trails and the trails have had a large economic impact on the county, and it’s a small amount,” Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said.

According to the proposal, the crossing will “open up a vital section of this greenway for the first time in southern Lancaster County.”

The commissioners also said they are likely to approve a handful of other agenda items at Wednesday’s meeting, including upgrades to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office secure storage room, where confiscated firearms are kept.

The sheriff’s office said it’s confiscating more weapons than in past years due to updated state laws regarding Protection From Abuse orders that can require an abuser to hand firearms over to law enforcement.

Reporter Tom Lisi contributed.