Democratic County Commissioner Craig Lehman is considering challenging State Senator Scott Martin for his seat in 2020, Lehman confirmed Wednesday.

Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, currently occupies the 13th Senatorial district and is running for relection

“Right now, we are doing local outreach and expect to make a formal public announcement in the weeks ahead,” Lehman said in a statement.

Martin's solidly red seat may be vulnerable, according to recent election results in the district.

Lehman and Martin are former colleagues on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. Martin left that post for his seat in the Senate in 2016.

Lehman is joining a growing field of Democratic challengers to Martin, including Millersville Borough council member Dianne Bates and Lancaster city council member Janet Diaz.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Martin’s seat may be the most vulnerable seat in the county’s Republican stronghold. Former congressional candidate Jess King gathered more votes in the district than U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in the 2018 election, although she was running for Congress at the time. More recently, Democrats have made strides in the suburbs, flipping the Manheim Township Board of Supervisors and School Board blue in the election earlier this month.

Martin was not immediately made available for comment.