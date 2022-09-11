Two weeks before beginning the process to remove Lancaster County’s single mail-in ballot drop box, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino attended an election integrity conference hosted by an attorney who sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The event was hosted by Cleta Mitchell, an attorney with the Conservative Partnership Institute, a national nonprofit organization aligned closely with the Republican National Committee. Mitchell and her allies have described U.S. elections as riven with fraud and have supported efforts to restrict or eliminate early voting, voting by mail and have called for strict voter ID requirements.

Audio recordings from the March 31 “Pennsylvania Election Summit” reveals D’Agostino was among the audience members. He confirmed his attendance in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday.

On the conference audio recording, one of the speakers can be heard directly questioning D'Agostino. The audio was provided to LNP | LancasterOnline by Documented, an investigative journalism organization that describes its mission as reporting on threats to democracy.

“Ray might have to help me with this, there’s a contract with the Department of State, I think it’s B-Comm,” speaker Doug McLinko said, before pausing to hear a response called out from the audience, “B-Pro.”

McLinko is a county commissioner from Bradford County. He was also the plaintiff in a case against the state seeking to overturn Act 77, the 2019 law that expanded no-excuse mail-in ballot access, eliminated straight-ticket voting and extended voter registration deadlines. That case was eventually dismissed by the state Supreme Court.

“I got some good news,” MClinko can also be heard telling conference attendees. “Donald Trump did not lose Pennsylvania. He did not lose Pennsylvania.”

“And I'll go to my buddy Ray back there from Lancaster one more time,” McLinko said before asking D’Agostino a question about what instructions counties received from the state prior to the election.

Throughout the one-day summit, held at the Penn Harris Hotel by Wyndham in Camp Hill, speakers repeated debunked conspiracy theories about fraud costing Donald Trump reelection in the 2020 presidential election. Speakers encouraged conservative activists to become involved in election administration and to closely monitor future elections.

Mitchell, the event organizer, is an attorney who tried to help Trump overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the last presidential election and who has continued to make false claims about the 2020 results in battleground states ever since. She was on Trump’s Jan. 3, 2021, call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when Trump asked him to “find” 11,780 votes, enough to flip the state from Biden to him.

Brendan Fischer, Documented's deputy executive director, said the Conservative Partnership Institute has been working to recruit people who are committed to the “big lie” to become poll workers and scrutinize the elections process.

“The PA event was unique because some of the people at the event were straight up conspiracy theorists,” Fischer said, referencing Audit the Vote PA co-founder Toni Shuppe. Shuppe has expressed her belief in the “QAnon” conspiracy theory, which claims Democrats and Hollywood elites are trafficking children for sexual abuse and cannibalism. Her group has mounted flawed reviews of the 2020 election in several Pennsylvania counties, and she launched a Pennsylvania offshoot of the Consivative Partnership Institute's election integrity project after attending the summit.

“The reason that this is important is because if these people who believe conspiracy theories are in a position of power over elections, they have the ability to influence elections,” he said. “If they already believe these outlandish conspiracy theories they're very likely to see a conspiracy around every corner. They’re likely to see every run-of-the-mill human error as evidence of fraud.”

Ballot drop boxes were also discussed briefly at the March 31 event. Ned Jones, deputy director for the Conservative Partnership Institute’s election integrity project, recounted his lawsuit seeking to gain access to chain of custody documents for drop boxes in Virginia. Another speaker, Mike Roman discussed videotaping voters dropping ballots at drop boxes, a plan Shuppe is now also pushing for.

D’Agostino, as he noted to LNP on Thursday, made clear his objections to ballot drop boxes and Act 77 well before the March 31 conference. But shortly after attending, he and fellow GOP Commissioner Josh Parsons began work to remove Lancaster County’s single drop box.

At an April 12 commissioners meeting, D’Agostino and Parsons said they intended to order a removal of the ballot drop box, located inside the Chestnut St. entrance of the county building at 150 N. Queen St. in Lancaster. Parsons said drop boxes induce voters to unwittingly violate state election code.

Specifically, he referenced state law that says a ballot can be dropped off only by the voter it belongs to.

“Since the beginning, I’ve been concerned, when this law [Act 77] first passed, no one, almost no one, knew that it’s illegal to give that mail-in ballot to your spouse or anyone else, unless you have an affidavit,” Parsons said at the time.

The two Republican commissioners ordered the drop box to be removed on April 13, but a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Pennsylvania on behalf of two Lancaster County voters forced the drop box to be reinstalled on May 13 after a judge determined D’Agostino and Parsons did not follow the state open meetings law in ordering the removal.

The two commissioners then voted on May 16 to have it removed, which proved popular among election conspiracists like Shuppe, who cited the Lancaster County action as an example for other county leaders.

“We recommend that all counties follow Lancaster’s lead in banning ballot drop boxes,” she wrote in an Aug. 27 press release, “Commissioner Parsons put out a statement that can be used as a template for this initiative.”

D’Agostino said he paid for his ticket to the March 31 event using campaign funds. Tickets purchased in advance were priced at $20, with same-day registration priced at $30. D’Agostino’s campaign finance report shows a payment of $157.09, which included the cost of the annual Pennsylvania Leadership Conference, a two-day event at the same Camp Hill hotel.

The leadership conference attracts conservative activists and politicians from across the state. Featured speakers this year included Mitchell, former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and long list of conservative organizers and commentators. Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum also spoke, as well as two Lancaster County elected officials, Sen. Scott Martin and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Auditor General Tim DeFoor were also on the agenda.

