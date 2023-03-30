Three weeks after county officials publicly discussed efforts to prevent vagrancy around its North Queen Street building, county employees received an email Tuesday alerting them to a concerted effort to address “problem congregants” ahead of an effort to “refresh” Binns Park.

In the email, county Administrator Larry George notes the county is meeting concerns about people hanging around its building with renewed enforcement efforts. That enforcement, he said, has caused many people to leave the park over the past few weeks.

“A recent, notable decrease in the number of individuals who were essentially camping, if not living, on County property is largely attributable to a combination of consistent and appropriate enforcement of the law, and, concurrently, offers of outreach services and assistance,” George said in the email.

The county also will review its camera system to identify who is distributing food to the homeless population to alert the Lancaster Bureau of Police, according to the email. A “veritable buffet line” appeared on park property Tuesday, which George called “illegal (and completely unnecessary).”

A month ago, the park’s benches often were lined with blankets and sleeping bags from people who routinely placed their belongings there during the day. People found shelter under the county building’s overhang and sat in groups to talk or sleep. Some regularly urinated and defecated in the park’s open areas.

Now, most signs of human activity have vanished. The sleeping bags, tents and backpacks with clothes and other personal items have disappeared along with the people using them.

The sudden absence comes after county Commissioner Josh Parsons mentioned building a fence around the county’s property next to Binns Park during a public meeting March 8 while addressing concerns about trash in the area. He said it may be the county’s only way to keep its property clean and employees safe.

As the park has cleared out, some people have started sleeping in other parts of the city, such as in doorways along Queen Street and in the city square. People who have slept in Binns Park, who were in the park Monday afternoon, said they are fine going anywhere around the city to sleep or find food, but the park is one of the few places they can go to retreat from rain.

The email to county employees did not mention any specific efforts the county is making to help those who are displaced by stricter vagrancy enforcement in the area.

Park improvements

Regardless of whether the county follows through on fencing off its property, the city plans to renovate Binns Park, which will result in the entire area being fenced off for several months. Jess King, the city chief of staff, said construction is set to begin May 15 and will likely wrap up in late summer, which George acknowledged in his email.

The project has been in the works for years, King said, and the city has consulted the county on its plans. The park’s electrical and stormwater management infrastructure will be updated, which will cost just under $650,000, King said. The project is supported by a mix of city bond funds and private donations.

Justin Eby, executive director of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, previously said the authority is prepared to help people who are displaced. The county has looped the authority into conversations about increased security for several months, Eby said, but he would not comment on any recent action.

“We continue to work with our outreach team, work with shelter capacity and work on other locations where folks can have a safe shelter,” Eby said. “If they (install) a fence or whatever the county decides to do, we will be working to ensure those folks are engaged.”

Matt Clement, marketing director for the Water Street Mission shelter on South Prince Street, said the nonprofit has noticed the community that usually spends time in Binns Park has moved, but was not able to immediately confirm whether any have found shelter with them. He noted the mission did reach full capacity this week, which he said has not happened in recent weeks.

No changes to law enforcement

Despite acknowledging the decline in people residing in Binns Park is both recent and notable, George said the county has not implemented any new measures or asked for additional officers in the area. City police spokesman Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said enforcement hasn’t changed at Binns Park.

During the March 8 meeting, Parsons said the county has made repeated “pleas” to the city to increase police enforcement at Binns Park. In his email, George said the county’s collaborations with law enforcement and outreach services to address conditions in the park have historically been “short-lived.” King said the city does not have the resources to assign a dedicated police officer to the area, but it has always responded to concerns when raised.

King said Wednesday the city has responded to 70 calls at Binns Park and 14 calls at the county government building over the last two months. In the past two weeks, one person was charged for public drunkenness at the park, and there were two calls for trespassing on county property and associated citations.

“Experiencing homelessness is not a crime and should not be treated as such,” King said. “Police are not equipped to provide true solutions to homelessness, including housing and social services support.”

Anne Williams, the communications manager for Lancaster City Alliance, said the Downtown Improvement District has a crew dedicated to cleaning Binns Park and Ewell Plaza, which is directly across North Queen Street from the park.

The crew acts as an “extra set of eyes and ears” to clean the area and alert authorities of anything suspicious. She said the cleaning crew started work in September when Ewell Plaza opened.

“This isn’t new,” Williams said. “It’s a specific response to a community need.”

The crew will expand its patrol time by roughly two hours a day beginning Saturday. Williams said the extra hours are not connected to the county’s call for greater enforcement and, instead, are a response to warmer weather.

The Alliance brings a truck to Binns Park once a week to throw away personal belongings, Williams said, but it happens on a voluntary basis. She said people agree to put items on the truck they don’t need anymore to be taken away.

If any personal belongings are left unattended, Williams said, the crew tries to return them to their owners. After several days trying, the items are taken away.

“Nothing is removed without repeated reminders and attempts to reunite possessions with the owner,” Williams said via email. “However, if an item remains unclaimed, it is removed.”

