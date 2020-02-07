County assistance offices across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster, will be closed Friday, Feb. 14, through Monday, Feb. 17.

The Feb. 17 closure had been scheduled because of Presidents' Day, according to the state department of human services, and the Feb. 14 closure is to install a statewide system update.

Processing and customer service centers will also be closed both days, and the COMPASS benefits application system website and the myCOMPASS PA mobile app will be offline.

“We are always working to improve our systems and services for the people who need them,” Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said. “I encourage anyone who may be affected by this closure to reach out to their County Assistance Office now to ensure their case processing is not delayed.”

The closure will not affect affect EBT payments scheduled for February 14 and activated EBT cards can still be used as usual at ATMs and in stores at point-of-sale machines if the client has a balance.

Balance and transaction inquiries as well as EBT card replacement can be requested from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366.

The department also noted that managed care organizations providing Medicaid coverage will be available to address claims and coverage issues with clients, and Medicaid Access cards can still be used at participating medical facilities to obtain care.

Also, LIHEAP Crisis, which assists households who are without or are in danger of being without heat, will still be available to clients via phone. Clients should call the Crisis Hotline at 1-866-452-6152, which will be operating to serve individuals in crisis situations during the office closure from February 14-17.