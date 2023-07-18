Lancaster city police are likely to acquire a new lie detector test, license plate scanner and cell phone cracking system, thanks to a federal grant offered to local law enforcement each year.

The county board of commissioners is poised Wednesday to give the city permission to apply for a $52,200 federal grant that would pay for the new equipment and first-aid kits for police officers.

The Justice Assistance Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice provides federal funds to states, tribes and local governments to be used for a wide range of law enforcement activities, from mental health programs to prosecution.

The laws governing the JAG grant require the county’s go-ahead before the department can apply for the money.

The amount of money local governments receive through the grant is dictated by a federal formula based on violent crime rates and population, according to the DOJ’s website.

Randell Zook, captain of administrative services with the Lancaster city police, told commissioners at a public meeting Tuesday that the department regularly uses cell phone cracking, or “forensic digital extraction” as he called it.

Zook said the FBI provides the police department with data from hundreds of mobile phones a year in its investigations. Zook noted drug delivery resulting in death cases and child pornography cases as examples.

The $26,270 tool, which includes a 1-year user license, comes from the Israeli company Cellebrite, which has drawn criticism from privacy advocates. The product allows police to bypass passwords and security protections in order to download a smartphone’s content.

Zook said the department would benefit from having its own access rather than rely on the FBI.

The department’s polygraph machine is also in need of replacement, Zook said. Lie detector tests are used when officers interview people in criminal cases, and it’s used in the department’s hiring process, he said.

“We also use it probably more heavily in our background processes, when we vet applicants who are looking to become police officers, and we’ve been able to weed out some candidates who shouldn’t have been hired based off of things that we’ve uncovered in a polygraph,” Zook said.

The license plate reader system, Vigilant, which is sold by Chicago-based Motorola, will include 25 licenses of its own to operate the software. The system is used by other police departments in the area, Zook said, allowing for multiple agencies to share the information with each other.

Finally, Zook said, a purchase of 89 first-aid kits would allow each Lancaster police officer to have their own. The additional kits could be helpful in a situation like an active shooting, Zook said.