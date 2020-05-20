Dozens of phony PlayStation 4 controllers that were to be shipped to Lancaster were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Harrisburg recently.

CBP officials said that a shipment of 55 PS4 DualShock 4 wireless controllers arrived at Harrisburg International Airport on May 11.

Officers suspected that the shipment was counterfeit after noticing that all the controllers had the same serial numbers, CBP said.

The order was seized after CBP said they contacted the trademark holder to confirm.

The shipment came from Hong Kong, China, CBP officials said.

If the controllers were authentic, CBP said they would have an estimated retail price of more than $3,000.

"Counterfeit gaming controllers are usually constructed of inferior parts, such as circuit boards, processors, joysticks and buttons, speakers and plastic bodies, and tend to break quickly and easily," CBP said in a press release.

"The People’s Republic of China (mainland China and Hong Kong) remained the primary source economy for seized counterfeit and pirated goods," CBP officials said.

