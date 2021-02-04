Though forecasts indicate there's a possibility of another big snowstorm coming to Lancaster County, forecasters are leaning toward the brunt of the storm likely missing the region.

With a few days before the storm's potential arrival, there's still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.

The flow of the jet stream will change this week, prompting a dip that will bring the coldest air of the season, AccuWeather reports.

That dip in the jet stream will result in two storms forming.

The first storm will occur across the Midwest on Saturday — as it moves off to the northeast, a secondary storm is expected to form off the coast of the Carolinas, AccuWeather reports.

From there, there are two scenarios:

- Scenario 1: The secondary storm tracks close to the East coast and brings heavy snow potential to all of the Northeast.

- Scenario 2: The secondary storm tracks eastward into the Atlantic Ocean, bringing snow potential to parts of western Pennsylvania and the northeast. This scenario would spare Lancaster County and central Pennsylvania of more snow.

That second storm, according to the report, has the potential of being another "blockbuster snowstorm." Should that happen, it could mean "double-digit" snowfall totals from Saturday night through Monday, AccuWeather reports.

After a three-day snowstorm that may have felt like three years -- including on Groundhog Day, no less -- a heavy blanket of record-breaking, deadly snowfall has left an entire winter’s worth of snow behind. https://t.co/e4HGbt89oV — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 3, 2021

Meteorologists, however, believe Lancaster County will be spared another major snow event.

Michael Colbert, a meteorologist with National Weather Service, said Wednesday the forecast models indicate the secondary storm will likely track off into the ocean. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is about a 30 percent chance of snow on Sunday.

“It’s certainly worth keeping an eye on," Colbert said. "It's too early to tell."

While Colbert thought the storm wouldn't impact the area, he encouraged people to monitor the forecasts leading up to the weekend.

ABC27's Brett Thackara tweeted Tuesday that long-range models indicate the coastal storm is expected to track out to sea.

SUNDAY SNOW A NO-GO?Both long-range models now show Sunday's coastal low well out to sea and too far east to bring our region anything other than clouds. This appears to be a trend and likely means we may miss out. That's a good thing right?! #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/SvKatERlep — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) February 3, 2021

As of Thursday morning, however, Thackara tweeted some models showed the storm tracking to the west and closer to the coast.

"Before you get too excited: it's a very fast-moving system, and this is an outlier solution.

SUNDAY SNOW BACK?Some models have shown a westward shift with Sunday's low back toward the coast. I'm not sold just yet, but it has my attention. Before you get too excited: it's a very fast-moving system, and this is an outlier solution. Stay tuned. #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/EcmEFSZrc9 — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) February 4, 2021