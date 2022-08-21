A massive heap of tangled debris stacked nearly as tall as a single-story building sits smack in the middle of the Conestoga River just south of Lancaster city. Todd Roy calls it a “strainer.”

“A strainer, more elegantly put, is something that water passes through — and you don’t,” said Roy, president of Conestoga River Club, a waterway stewardship group that works to improve recreational access along the river.

Roy stood on a riverbank off South Prince Street earlier this month looking out at the mass of branches, logs, wooden pallets and greenery caught up on the supports of a long-defunct railroad bridge.

Much of the debris likely washed downstream when water levels were high after heavy rains. Now the pile partially blocks river passage, and Roy fears it could threaten the safety of kayakers and other recreational users who might get penned against it by water, or struck by logs or other pieces that break off. He also worries it could act as a natural dam, exacerbating flooding during future storms.

The South Prince Street pile is one of several in the river, none of which can be easily removed.

“How do you get safely up on that — in it — and remove it piece by piece without causing a problem? If you do it wrong, all of a sudden the whole thing can get swept downstream,” Roy said.

The task, experts say, would be costly, complicated, and potentially dangerous.

Hazards pile up

According to Mike Parker, a spokesperson for the state Fish and Boat Commission, the agency regularly receives inquiries about debris piles, and commission officials agree the piles pose a major safety threat.

The commission posted an online video warning of those dangers in 2020, shortly after rescuers were dispatched to aid a kayaker caught in a strainer in a western Pennsylvania stream. They urged boaters to plan ahead for debris and to survey waterways for obstructions.

Despite the hazards, Fish and Boat officials are not likely to spearhead strainer removal unless a pile is directly impeding a property the commission oversees, Parker said. Removing piles at problem sites often falls to property owners, he said.

That includes the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which manages thousands of bridges across the state. Debris piles often form at the bases of those spans, and occasionally they must be removed because the heaps can damage bridge supports, said Dave Thompson, a spokesperson for PennDOT’s District 8.

Through regular bridge inspections and post-storm evaluations, PennDOT officials identify debris piles and prioritize their removal, Thompson said.

In the Conestoga near South Prince Street, a smaller debris pile has formed against the base of a PennDOT bridge that carries routes 222 and 272 over the river near the border of Lancaster and West Lampeter townships.

Administrators with both townships said Wednesday that they do not conduct debris removal work in the river, describing the problem as an issue for state officials to address.

PennDOT inspected the area in 2020, and the debris pile was not deemed a significant threat at the time, Thompson said. It is scheduled to be reevaluated soon.

“Debris is normally a high-priority task for PennDOT county maintenance and is typically completed well before required (or) recommended,” Thompson said. “This is because ... a small amount of debris can rapidly increase and make the work more difficult and time consuming.”

The logistics of removal

The real concern on that stretch of the Conestoga is the massive strainer on the defunct railway bridge, Roy said.

The bridge is owned by KFG Holdings LLC, according to county tax records. On Tuesday, the company’s owner, Kevin Gavaghan, said he’s well aware of the debris pile, but he had never considered removing it. He also hasn’t been asked to — not by government officials or river users, he said.

Gavaghan didn’t know that removal was even an option.

“I’m not trying to be smart,” he said, “but how would you even clean that out?”

Matt Beaver, a district forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, was able to share some insight. Beaver’s jurisdiction covers Bald Eagle State Forest, which stretches across more than 194,000 acres in Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, Snyder and Union counties.

The forest includes a stretch of Penns Creek, which Beaver described as a popular recreational corridor known for its high-quality trout fishing. Recently, a strainer measuring about 30 feet tall formed in the creek at the Poe Paddy Tunnel Bridge, blocking off much of the creek.

“It was a huge kayak boater hazard,” Beaver said. “You think about it: The water that’s flowing beneath ... these logs also could just pull you right under.”

Those same conditions can make debris removal dangerous. Beaver said he’s heard of members of hunting clubs and kayaking groups attacking strainers with chainsaws to remove them piece by piece — a process that could easily cause a pile to shift, sending debris crashing down.

“I would not risk my staff doing that,” Beaver said.

Instead, DCNR officials hired a company to drive two excavators into the forest, where they expertly picked away at the Penns Creek heap over several days, Beaver said. The work, he said, cost between $60,000 and $80,000 dollars.

A complicated task, coupled with high prices, often means strainer mitigation efforts are out of reach for individual landowners, multiple experts said.

Straining infrastructure

Occasionally, Roy said, currents are strong enough to lift entire strainers, sending them clattering downstream until they get caught against and intertwine with other debris piles or crash into human-made structures. That can be especially dangerous during winter months, when the debris sometimes combines with ice, increasing its destructive power.

Debris that manages to float all the way to the Susquehanna River accumulates against a boat barrier above Holtwood Dam in Martic Township. After the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region in 2021, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission required Brookfield Renewable U.S., which owns the dam, to develop a plan to periodically remove debris, a company spokeswoman said.

“Any sudden break in the barrier could release a significant amount of debris at one time . . . which could affect safe operation of the spillway gates at the downstream project,” FERC officials wrote in a past letter to dam operators

Debris removal work at the dam is taking place this month.

There is no requirement to remove naturally occurring strainers where regulated structures do not exist, said John Repetz, a regional spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Protection. But that doesn’t mean it’s forbidden, he said, pointing to the DEP publication “Guidelines for Maintaining Streams in Your Community.”

The guide outlines categories of work ranging from small-scale debris removal efforts, which do not require prior notification of DEP, to large-scale efforts that require permitting. Anyone who plans to work in a waterway should consult the guide beforehand, officials said.

“Two common barriers that DEP hears about are cost and access across private property to where the debris jam is located,” Repetz said.

He also noted the numerous case-by-case threats of debris piles: “Examples of concerns would be increased scour of stream beds, stream banks, bridge piers and abutments; backwater that can increase flooding upstream of a debris jam and regulated structure; diversion of water to adjacent or downstream areas that are not usually subject to flooding; increased hydraulic pressures on regulated structures, potentially making them more prone to failure; and many others, including the creation of navigational or recreational boating hazards.”

Given the risks involved in removing debris piles, and the many stakeholders affected along the length of the Conestoga, Roy said he plans to spend the upcoming cooler months organizing efforts to address the problem.

“I hope to get some people together. … We are invested in long-term care of the river,” he said.