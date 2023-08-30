This year's first major hurricane to hit the continental United States is bearing down on Florida.

Hurricane Idalia was upgraded to a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning and made landfall at around 7:45 a.m. in Florida's northwest region known as the Big Bend, per the National Hurricane Center. According to the Associated Press, Idalia is could produce winds of up to 130 mph, with storm surges as high as 15 feet in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called the hurricane “an unprecedented event” since no major storms on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

But will the storm's remnants affect Lancaster County or the rest of the region? It's not very likely, at least according to Kyle Elliott of the Millersville University Weather Information Center.

Elliott expects no impact from Idalia in Lancaster County southcentral Pennsylvania, apart from high cirrus clouds over the next 24 to 36 hours.

"It looks like a beautiful end to the week and Labor Day weekend."

ABC27 and FOX43 also don't anticipate remnants of the storm affecting the region.

Local forecast

The forecast for Lancaster city looks very quiet into the holiday weekend.

National Weather Service in State College predicts cloudy skies will gradually clear through Wednesday. Clear skies will persist through Labor Day weekend and into early next week. No rain is in the forecast as of Wednesday morning.

The highs this week will generally stay in the upper 70s and 80s, but will climb back to the 90s on Sunday and Monday.