Editor's note: Twenty years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, we remember. Saturday marks two decades since 9/11. Children who were born at the turn of the 21st century and who have no memory of the devastation in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., are now adults who have never lived in a country not at war. For a nation, 9/11 is a moment that defined us, a moment that split our lives into before and after. On this anniversary, LNP | Lancaster Online reporters spoke with a professional firefighter who was at ground zero, a tugboat operator who took part in the largest maritime rescue mission in U.S. history and a mother who still grieves her son. Two decades later, how do the different generations see 9/11? Someone who remembers the day vividly versus someone who has only seen the devastation in photos?

For Judy Cook, there is nothing uniquely special about the two-decade mark.

Next Saturday will simply be 20 years since her son, Dennis Cook, was killed when a jetliner ripped into the north tower of the World Trade Center, where he worked.

“I don’t think 20 years is any different than any of the other years,” Cook said during a July interview at her house. “Every year is the anniversary. It’s not like I forgot my son in between those years. I think of him every day. So 20 years is just 20 years ... But for me, it could have been yesterday.”

Dennis, then 33 years old, was her middle son. David was the eldest and Patrick, the youngest. He was a husband. He was the father of two girls, Sophia and Lindsey, then 3 years old and 4 months old. He was a 1986 Lancaster Catholic High School and a 1990 Villanova University graduate. Dennis was a bond trader at Cantor Fitzgerald, which lost 658 of its employees — two-thirds of its workforce — when the towers fell.

Twenty years. That’s 7,306 days of missing her son and trying to make sense of the incomprehensible.

“How you could get on a plane and fly it into two buildings, not even thinking that you’re going to die doing this, but to make such a horrible impact on a country, to kill 3,000 of its citizens who were not at war. They were going to work, these people,” Judy Cook said. “That was their big offense. They went to work one day and 3,000 people were killed.”

A son, a brother, a husband, a father

Sometimes, the passage of 20 years will strike Cook in particularly poignant ways, such as when she thinks of her granddaughters.

“This is very hard for me, that my granddaughters have grown up without the intense pride and love of their biological father,” Cook said (Dennis’ widow, Dana, remarried).

Sophia and Lindsey were National Honor Society members in high school. Sophia graduated from Villanova, where her parents met, and works in marketing. Lindsey is a junior at Villanova and is its yearbook editor.

“He would have just been popping his buttons with pride, he loved them so much,” Cook said.

Judy Cook, of course, loved and was proud of Dennis.

“He was a super happy person, Dennis. Always had a smile. He had a positive outlook. There was always the silver lining, you know, an optimist. He was very much of an optimist, yes. And funny. He could always make me laugh, just his personality,” she said.

He was a good athlete in high school. For a time, he held the record for longest field goal at Catholic High.

Patrick Cook, Dennis’ younger brother by five years, echoed his mother’s sentiments about the passage of time.

“Twenty years, it feels like it could be yesterday that it happened,” he said in an August phone interview.

The Cook family was close-knit, said Patrick, who lives in West Chester and works in retirement planning. “We were brothers. We were friends. We always talked. We played sports together,” he recalled.

“I think those who knew him remember him as being friendly and fun. Always had a big laugh. He had the personality who could light up a room,” Patrick Cook said. “People gravitated to him.”

‘This is not an accident’

Judy Cook was getting ready to leave her house on the morning of the attacks when her neighbor called to tell her to turn on the TV because something happened at the World Trade Center.

“So I went down and turned on the TV. And the first plane had just hit the north tower, which is where Denny was, and I could see it. I can see it now as clearly as it was yesterday,” she said. “I could see the plane, and then there was smoke. And I thought: ‘That’s right where he works,’ because he worked up high, on the 104th floor. And I thought: ‘No, maybe it’s a little plane,’ you know, just a little plane and it’s a little fire and maybe they were able to get into another part of the building.

“And as I’m watching, the second plane goes in. And I thought, ‘This is not an accident. Two planes don’t go into a building.’ I was just riveted to the TV … it just went downhill from there,” she said.

The family kept trying to reach Dennis by phone. Less than two hours later, the north tower collapsed. Maybe Dennis got out, Judy Cook said she remembers thinking.

Dana, Patrick and David started calling hospitals and burn centers to see if maybe he had gone there.

“Thursday, Dana called really hysterical, crying. She said he didn’t make it, he didn’t make it, because she had been contacted by Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm that he worked for, and they said that nobody on that floor made it,” Judy Cook recalled.

“I kept thinking he made it. And maybe he’s just wandering around with amnesia. Yeah, I held on to that hope for a long time. For months, I kept thinking he’s just lost somewhere, you know, nobody’s found him,” Judy Cook said.

In the summer of 2002, authorities notified Dennis Cook’s widow, Dana, that some of his remains were identified. On Sept. 11, 2002, the remains were buried in Saint Joseph’s New Catholic Cemetery, near Manor Shopping Center.

She made funeral arrangements with Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home.

Chip Snyder was “really my salvation at that time because he took care of everything,” Judy recalled. “He went to New York, he went with his son, Chad. They went to the medical examiner’s office and he handled everything. But he said, ‘Don’t ask me any questions.’ I never did, I don’t, I can’t even go there.”

Struggling with loss, forgiveness

Judy visited ground zero on what would have been Dennis’ 34th birthday in 2002, but she cannot bring herself to visit the memorial to the attack victims later erected there.

Parents who lose their children in crashes don’t want to visit the crash site or see mangled cars, she said. “I don’t want to torture myself with thoughts of how he might have died.”

The closest she came was a number of years ago when a friend visited from France and wanted to go. The friend went inside the memorial. Judy looked for and found her son’s name among the names of the other 9/11 victims engraved in stone.

Then she left the area for the remainder of the hour or so her friend was inside. Too painful.

Judy Cook struggles with the concept of forgiveness, a virtue of Catholicism.

“It’s an interesting question and I think about the Amish and how they say, right away, we forgive that guy,” she said, referring to Justo Smoker, who at the time of this interview had recently pleaded guilty to murdering Linda Stoltzfoos.

She sees the terrorist attacks differently.

“The people who perpetrated the attack were people I didn’t even know. I don’t even know them. So just to say a blanket, ‘Oh, I forgive them for doing that. I forgive them for this heinous act that they did,’ I don’t even know how to respond to that,” Judy Cook said.