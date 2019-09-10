At less than 4,000 square feet, the “pocket” park at 31-35 W. Lemon St. is smaller than a high school basketball court. But for its owner, the Lancaster city redevelopment authority, it has come with a big price tag.
Construction is expected to start soon at the grassy plot just east of the Lancaster Press Building. When finished — hopefully by winter, officials say — there will be trees, landscaping and low walls on which people can sit.
A walkway will run through the park from the Press Building to the North Queen Street Garage, where the condominium’s tenants park their vehicles.
At $282,592, the work will bring the park’s total cost to nearly $750,000, or about $200 per square foot. The main body of the park is about 3,050 square feet, according to county records; a rendering shows what appears to be roughly 700 square feet of additional landscaping on Lancaster Press Partners land.
The price per square foot approaches that of the two new city fire stations, which are expected to cost $4 million to $5 million apiece, or $222 to $278 per square foot.
The park cost includes the price of acquiring the land, removing three row houses that stood there, building sidewalks and paying for the design and construction documents. It does not include the cost the authority incurred to relocate tenants displaced from two of the houses.
6+ years in the making
Plans for the park were hatched more than six years ago, during Mayor Rick Gray’s administration. City and redevelopment authority officials say the park will enhance the block and the properties around it and help with stormwater runoff.
But critics have said the houses were needed more than the park, and could have been redeveloped if necessary.
They contend the park primarily benefits the Press Building, which was previously vacant and blighted. Developer Lancaster Press Partners converted it into high-end condominiums in an $18 million project.
Ed Drogaris, the Lancaster Press Building’s developer, previously told LNP that he didn’t ask the city to build a park but agreed it would be a positive for his project.
Jean Weglarz is a former member of the city’s planning commission. In 2016, the commission voted 3-2 against the park project, with the majority saying the proposal was contrary to the city’s official redevelopment plan. But city council had final say, and overruled it.
“I remain disappointed that things moved this way,” Weglarz, who cast one of the three votes, said this week.
When plans got underway in 2013, the houses were privately owned, with two rental units each. The one at 31 W. Lemon St. was long vacant, but all three were up to code, then-director of economic development and neighborhood revitalization Randy Patterson said at the time. (One was owned by landlord Robert Plank, whom the city sued late last year over his other city holdings.)
The property is tax-exempt as an authority-owned park. As private-sector residential properties, assessments indicate they would would have generated $7,406 in annual property taxes, including $2,371 in municipal taxes, as of 2016.
Park will be public
The authority bought 33 and 35 W. Lemon St., closing on them in 2014. In 2016, it acquired the third, 31 W. Lemon St., by eminent domain. By that time, the houses were in poor condition: City officials said it could cost $676,500 or more to fix them up.
The park is to remain under authority ownership, and officials have stressed it will be a public park, like any other in the city.
The Press Building’s homeowners’ association will maintain it under the terms of an agreement that’s expected to be finalized this month, said Marisol Torres, the city’s housing and economic development administrator.
At its August meeting, the authority accepted Doug Lamb Construction’s low bid of $282,592 to build the park. The firm has done a lot of work in the city, Torres said.
Its bid beat two others: Flyway Excavating, $398,700; and Construction Masters Services, $489,858.50.
The authority is covering the park’s costs with money from repayments made by Penn Square Partners on loans the authority made — using state grant funds — to help build the Marriott at Penn Square. Additional funds come from similar repayments being made by Lancaster Press Partners.