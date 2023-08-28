Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 27.

1. Finding $3,000 at Gap grocery - and not turning it in - comes with costly lesson

A Chester County man learned a costly lesson when he found and kept a $3,000 wad of cash someone dropped at a Gap grocery store a year ago.

A Lancaster County judge last month ordered Lawrence Sandstrom, 80, of Parkesburg, to pay the $1,815.75, which covers court costs and a $650 fee to enter a yearlong probationary program that will let him avoid a criminal conviction. Sandstrom also has to complete 20 hours of community service.

That old adage, “Finders keepers, losers weepers?” It isn’t always true.

2. Lancaster City Housing Authority reopens housing voucher waitlist

Lancaster City Housing Authority reopened access to its housing voucher waiting list for just one day last week.

The waitlist has been closed for months due to a heavy volume of applicants. According to the housing authority’s website, housing vouchers are in “great demand but in very short supply. The wait for a Voucher can be very long.”

That proved to be more than true. Between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. last Wednesday, when the window to join a housing voucher waitlist closed, 4,400 people applied for help, housing authority Executive Director Barbara Wilson said.

3. Lancaster couple from Uganda seeks help to send their drowned son back to his homeland for funeral

A Lancaster couple with roots in Uganda whose son drowned Saturday is asking for help to send their son’s body back to his homeland for a funeral.

Shaakir Kisubi, 12, drowned at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County during a family outing with friends before returning to school. Emergency crews rescued and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the boy.

Shaakir came from Uganda to Lancaster a year ago to join his father, who had been working in the United States for 10 years. Shaakir was a student at Abraham Lincoln Middle School and was the oldest of his three other siblings, according to his father.

Now the family is raising funds to take him back to Uganda.

“Anything would make a difference,” said Hakim Kisubi, Shaakir’s father. “Right now, I'm focusing on getting him back home.”

4. 'Is this real?' Personal trainers find downtown gym stripped bare and shuttered

When Tobias Greenawalt arrived at work Wednesday morning at a downtown personal training studio, virtually everything was gone. All the workout equipment, the TVs, lockers, computers and phones, which were there the night before, had been removed.

The discovery came hours after clients and trainers received an email from i:Train Studio that the business was shuttered effective immediately.

According to the email, all clients would receive refunds for any unused training sessions paid for in advance, and staff would be paid for work already performed.

The email included no other information about the sudden closure or the circumstances behind it.

“To come in and (see) everything just gone, it was surprising,” Greenawalt said. “Dumbfounded is another good word.”

5. Woman dies in crash in southern Lancaster County

A 45-year-old Maryland woman died in a two-vehicle crash in southern Lancaster County last Sunday night after the car she was in ran a stop sign, according to state police.

Danielle Sandul and Gregory Parsells, 47, of Salisbury, Maryland, were traveling eastbound on Friends Road in a 2023 Toyota Corolla, state police said. They were in Little Britain Township, just north of the Maryland state line and east of Route 222.