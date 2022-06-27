The Lancaster County Coroner's Office will use dental records to confirm the identity of a woman killed in a crash on Route 222 in Ephrata Township early Saturday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber made the announcement Monday in a news release about the woman's death. The coroner's office ruled the woman died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries with smoke inhalation and thermal burns, and ruled that the manner of her death was accidental.

The crashed happened at 2:02 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, according to a news release. Dispatch reports indicate the crash happened in the area of East Mohler Church Road, which is just north of Route 222's interchange with Route 322.

The crash happened when a sedan traveling south hit the rear of a tractor trailer stopped on the berm of the roadway, causing the sedan to catch on fire, police said.

Police said the woman was driving "at highway speed" at the time of the crash.

Ephrata Township police continue to investigate, and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Sean O’Hanlon at 717-738-9200, ext. 272.