Police and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office are on the scene of a shooting that happened in the early-morning hours at a residence in Ephrata Borough.

Officers were dispatched for the shooting around 4:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Mortar Lane, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the public is not in danger," police said in a press release.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information is available.