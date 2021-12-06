Police and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office are on the scene of a shooting that happened in the early-morning hours at a residence in Ephrata Borough.

Officers were dispatched for the shooting around 4:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Mortar Lane, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the public is not in danger," police said in a press release.

As of 10:13 a.m. Monday, officers and officials with the coroner's office are still at the scene.

Rebekah Carpenter, 25, lives about four houses down from the scene.

She said the neighborhood is “so peaceful and quiet. Nothing ever happens in this neighborhood,” which is mostly families and some older couples.

She said she was awake around the time police said the shooting happened but didn’t hear anything.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information is available.