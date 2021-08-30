The 5-year-old boy who died Sunday after being swept into the Susquehanna River near Conoy Township was identified Monday as Romin C. Harmon of Bainbridge.

The Lancaster County coroner’s office ruled the child’s death an accidental fresh-water drowning, Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said in an email Monday.

The boy was playing near the river when he fell into the water just north of the Falmouth Access Boat Launch at 111 Collins Road at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

Harmon’s mother saw him carried away by a stream and into the river, a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications told LNP | LancasterOnline on Sunday.

After as many as 11 rescue boats, including units from Dauphin, York and Cumberland counties, searched the area for hours.

His body was found near some rocks he had been on earlier, police said.