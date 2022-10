The Lancaster County Coroner's Office is at the scene of a report of a person run over by a bulldozer in West Cocalico Township.

Emergency crews responded at 2:04 p.m. to the area of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive. Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed his office has been dispatched.

No other information is currently available.

This is a breaking news story and will be update with more information as it becomes available.