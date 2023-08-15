An 82-year-old Providence Township woman whose granddaughter is charged with her murder died of traumatic neck injuries, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy performed on Mary Sigman, of 151 Sigman Road, found numerous neck fractures, and the coroner ruled the death a homicide Monday, three days after investigators say her granddaughter pushed her into a wall during a verbal argument.

Police charged Shasta Sigman, 24, of Willow Street, with murder after her grandmother died Friday night. They had initially charged her with aggravated assault.

According to a criminal complaint, state troopers arrived at the home of Mary Sigman about 11:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a woman who was in cardiac arrest and not breathing. When officers arrived, EMS was trying to revive Mary Sigman.

EMS personnel told police a witness said Mary Sigman and her granddaughter, Shasta, were engaged in a verbal argument, and Shasta pushed Mary, who hit her head against a wall in the kitchen, lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest.

Emergency workers were able to find a pulse and transported Mary Sigman to Lancaster General Hospital, where she died Friday evening.

Police say Shasta Sigman admitted pushing her grandmother and causing her injuries.

Police charged Shasta Sigman on Monday with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. She is in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail.