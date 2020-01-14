The Lancaster County Coroner’s office arrived at the request of the district Attorney’s office to pick up several bodies from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Millersville Tuesday night.

A black coroner’s van and unmarked black sports utility vehicles were parked outside the funeral home’s Millersville location at 320 Blue Rock Road.

Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed deputy coroners were on scene as of 10:20 p.m.

He told LNP | LancasterOnline his office was contacted by the district attorney’s office “not long ago” to “assume jurisdiction of the decedents at the funeral home.”

When a reporter knocked on the door, a man inside said the Lancaster County District Attorney's office and Manor Township police were inside.

Diamantoni declined to specify how many bodies his office was picking up.

No further information was available just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

