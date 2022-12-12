The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of James Jeffery Diggs, who died in a shooting in Lancaster city on Friday night, a homicide.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said following an autopsy Monday morning that Diggs died of gunshot wounds to the body.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 11:30 p.m. on Friday on Ruby St. and found a man dead in the area, police said. The Coroner’s Office identified the man as Diggs, 30, of Lititz – police have not yet identified him.

Police found a blood trail and followed it to a house in the 400 block of Ruby where they found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was in stable condition late Saturday morning.

Police said at the time the shooting didn’t appear to be random, and there’s no increase in danger to the public.

Friday’s shooting marked the fourth fatal shooting in less than 2 weeks in Lancaster County, the third in the city.

Luis Oscar Sanchez, a father of two, died of his injuries at a local hospital after someone shot him while he was having a night out at Prince of Subs on South Prince St. on Monday, Nov. 28. Security guard Chris Johnson of Lancaster was wounded.

Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, of Lancaster, who previously spent time in prison for gun and drug offenses, was found shot to death in a city alleyway on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Around the same time, Lamar Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia, was shot and killed as he sat in a car in a residential Columbia neighborhood. Another man was wounded.

Three people were wounded in a shooting on Sunday night that apparently led to an armed standoff with police in a Lancaster city backyard, ultimately with a fourth person taken to an ambulance in a stretcher.

Police have not made any arrests or announced charges in connection with any of the shootings.