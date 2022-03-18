The death of a 19-year-old who was killed Monday night following a fight in Lancaster has been ruled a homicide, said coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, following an autopsy.

Diamantoni said Damian Santiago died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Santiago died Monday night following a fight at an A-Plus Sunoco gas station at 111 West Orange Street near North Prince Street at 10:17 p.m., according to Lancaster city police.

A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with the shooting. Carlos Almanzar-Torres, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

Santiago was remembered by his family as a kind and loving soul who cared for others. He had an outgoing personality and a large group of friends. More than 100 of Santiago’s friends and family gathered at the gas station on Tuesday night, carrying lit candles, balloons and photographs of their fallen friend.

Investigators determined Almanzar-Torres and Santiago encountered each other at the gas station and began fighting.

Almanzar-Torres pulled a handgun from his jacket pocket, chased Santiago around the inside of the store and shot him in the right shoulder, police said. Santiago collapsed inside the store.

Almanzar-Torres told police he approached Santiago to shoot him again, but instead punched him as many as four times.

Almanzar-Torres left the scene and turned himself in at the Lancaster City Police Station about an hour later, telling police "his anger got the best of him," according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators determined Almanzar-Torres and Santiago knew each other and that the incident was not random.

Almanzar-Torres remains in Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail by Judge Jodie Richardson. He will face a preliminary hearing before Richardson on March 25.