The death of a Lancaster man who was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood Friday night has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Rolando Rivera, 23, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the body, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Monday following an autopsy.

Officers found Rivera lying in the street and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Third Street, next to Rodney Park off of Manor Street, at 9:44 p.m., Lancaster police said in a news release. Officers were initially dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting.

Rivera, a resident of the 200 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster, was determined to be beyond help and died at the scene.

Investigators believe Rivera was specifically targeted in the shooting, according to the news release.

Police believe the unknown shooter fled the scene on foot. He was last seen running north on Crystal Street from Third Street.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and open, though no one has been charged in connection to the incident, Lieutenant Glenn Stoltzfus said Monday afternoon.