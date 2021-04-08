The death of a Lancaster man found on a city sidewalk last month with fatal injuries has been ruled a homicide, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Thursday.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, died of severe head injuries at a hospital after a neighbor found him unconscious shortly before 7 p.m. on March 18 on the sidewalk at 33 Dorwart St.

Diamantoni said Thursday the cause of Gonzalez’s death was a "traumatic brain injury." He declined to provide any other information, citing the active investigation.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is encouraged to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted at lancasterpolice.com or by texting LANCS and a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.