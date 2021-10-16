An unidentified man who was killed after crashing in Elizabeth Township on Wednesday afternoon died of multiple traumatic injuries, thermal burns and smoke inhalation, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

An autopsy Friday morning determined the man’s death was accidental.

The man has yet to be identified. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is seeking dental records in an attempt to identify him, Diamantoni said.

The man was trapped inside his vehicle after crashing into a pole or tree along West 28th Division Highway (Route 322), near Pumping Station Road about a mile north of Pennsylvania Turnpike north of Lititz at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, according to previous reporting. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle ablaze.

The coroner's office was not able to immediately identify the man due to the extent of the fire, Diamantoni said.