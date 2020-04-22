The number of COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County has risen to 122, coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Wednesday afternoon.

That's an increase of 11 since his last report Tuesday — one of the largest jumps the county has seen to date. All 11 deaths happened in nursing homes, he said.

According to Diamantoni, 85 of the 122 deaths, or 70%, occurred in nursing homes or similar facilities, and a good portion of the other 37 deaths were nursing home residents who died after being transferred to a hospital.

The county website that Diamantoni updates has a log of deaths by date; as of midday Wednesday, it shows nine deaths happened so far that day, following one on Tuesday. The highest daily totals to date were 10 each on four days last week — April 13, 15, 16 & 18 — and nine on April 14.

A LNP|LancasterOnline log of how much the county's death total increased each day, based on reports from the coroner's office, shows just two previous double-digit increases: 12 on April 13 and 11 on April 15.

Those reports usually happened twice daily but were not always at the same time, so are not entirely consistent.

The county site also shows how many people who lived in each municipality have died; the top three are Lancaster Township at 62 deaths, Manheim Township at 23 deaths, and Christiana Borough at 12 deaths.

LNP|LancasterOnline records and analysis show that of the latest 11 deaths, eight were in Lancaster Township, two were in Christiana Borough and one was in Manheim Township.

In terms of death rates per every 100,000 residents, that's 909 in Christiana Borough, 357 in Lancaster Township and 56 in Manheim Township. The county and state rates per 100,000 residents stand at 22 and 13, respectively.

