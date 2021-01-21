Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from the Mechanicsburg Police Department

The man whose body was discovered by fishermen in the Susquehanna River last week has been identified as Benjamin M. Shambaugh, 36, of Mechanicsburg, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The manner of Shambaugh’s death is still pending, Diamantoni said.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday morning, though Diamantoni said the results will not be released until an investigation into Shambaugh’s death is completed.

The Mechanicsburg Police Department was familiar with Shambaugh from past dealings, but he was not listed as a missing person, according to an official there.

Shambaugh was found just before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 in the Susquehanna River near Koser Park in Conoy Township, Susquehanna Regional Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-464-1164.