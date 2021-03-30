The man whose body was found in the Conestoga River on Monday morning has been identified as a Lancaster Township resident who had been missing for nearly two months, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Albert Lopez Jr., 34, was identified Tuesday as the man who police found partially submerged in the river near the 100 block of Reedy Lane in Lancaster just after 9 a.m on Monday, Diamantoni said.

An autopsy to determine Lopez's cause of death will take place Wednesday morning, Diamantoni said. Lancaster police have said Lopez did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

Lopez appeared to have been in the river for "a period of time," police said.

Lopez, of Cottage Avenue, had previously been reported missing on Feb. 8 and was considered an endangered missing person due to a medical condition, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Foul play was not suspected in Lopez’s disappearance.

Authorities removed Lopez from the river with the help of the Lancaster City Fire Department and a local water rescue team., police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at lancasterpolice.com.