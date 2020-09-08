Update 4:25 p.m.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has released the name of the 18-year-old Lititz resident who was swept away while swimming in the Susquehanna River on Saturday and whose body was recovered this morning.

His name was Dax Stauffer, according to Diamantoni.

Posted 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2020

Search crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who disappeared Saturday on the York County side of the Susquehanna River.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said his office was dispatched, but he did not have an exact location of where the body was found.

Information from Pennsylvania State Police indicated the man was 18 years old and from Lititz.

The man’s name has not been released, but he had been swimming with two friends just south of the Norman Wood Bridge when he was swept downstream and they lost sight of him, according to police. His body was recovered "in the area of where" he was last seen, police said.

Emergency responders were called Saturday to the Muddy Creek boat access in Lower Chanceford Township about 6:15 p.m. They also searched Sunday.

Carl Strickler Jr., chief of Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company, which has led the searches, said crews went out again about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The area of the river the man went missing is treacherous, Strickler said. It has rock outcroppings and ranges in depth four to 120 feet, with flow and level controlled by multiple power stations.

Lancaster County responders are responsible for searches on the river between York and Lancaster counties.

