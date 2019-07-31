The Lancaster County Coroner determined the cause and manner of death for the man who died after being shot by a friend in a Columbia home Monday.

Nicholas Mills, 19, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, coroner.

Diamantoni ruled Mills' death a homicide.

Police charged 17-year-old Antonio Acosta as an adult with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter regarding the death.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday after Acosta picked up a handgun found in couch cushions at Mills' 102 N. Third St. home, emptied the magazine and pointed it at Mills, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Acosta told police he didn't know the gun was loaded.

Acosta, of Columbia, is held in Lancaster County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12. A defense attorney was not listed on his docket sheet as of Wednesday afternoon.