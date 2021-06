The man killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Little Britain Township has been identified as Adam Lane Pierce, 43, of York, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Thursday.

According to emergency dispatches, Pierce's vehicle struck a tree just before 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Little Britain Road South, roughly 2 miles northeast of Route 222.

The delay in releasing the crash victims name was to notify next of kin, Diamantoni said.