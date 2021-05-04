The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified the body that was found in the Susquehanna River near Conoy Township on Monday morning at the York Haven Hydroelectric plant.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Ashley Dawn Taylor, of Newport, Perry County, according to the county coroner's office.

Taylor's body was discovered in the river by employees at the York Haven Hydroelectric plant around 9 a.m. Monday, according to the coroner's report.

Taylor was last seen on April 17 but had been missing since then, the York Daily Record reported. Lancaster County chief deputy coroner Eric Bieber told the paper that the condition of the body was consistent with her being in the river since that date.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified Taylor using "unique personal identifiable characteristics," the coroner's office said.

The cause and manner of death is still pending. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.