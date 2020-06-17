The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the Berks County woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday in West Cocalico Township.

Killed was Annette Christman. She was 62-years-old, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said.

The crash occurred in the 300 block of South Cocalico Road around 11:11 a.m.

The driver, a 68-year-old Berks County man, lost control of the motorcycle after he attempted to shift his lane position as he approached an oncoming tractor-trailer. Christman, a passenger, died from injuries sustained in the crash, Ephrata police said.

The condition of the motorcycle driver is unknown.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, police said.

