One woman is dead after a crash on Friday morning on Route 322 in Elizabeth Township involving a tractor-trailer hauling an oversized load.
Deanna Lynn Franc, 21, of Ephrata died from multiple traumatic injuries after the SUV she was driving crashed into the side of the modular home, according to Lancaster County coroner Stephen Diamantoni.
The crash happened around 7:43 a.m. near Esbenshade’s Garden Centers.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, eye witnesses saw the SUV swerving as it was headed east on Route 222.
The SUV hit the side of the modular home, which was being hauled by the tractor-trailer.
The crash was originally reported with one person entrapped.
The SUV sustained significant damage.
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer didn’t sustain any injuries, police said.
Route 322 was shut down for at least four hours from East Brubaker Valley Road to Furnace Hills Pike, with stop-and-go traffic on Friday afternoon, according to 511pa.com.