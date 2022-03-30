Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni released the name of the Lancaster city woman who died in a crash involving a car-carrying tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon in East Hempfield Township.

Jeannie Hubbs, 75, died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said. Her death was ruled accidental following a CT scan and external examination Tuesday.

Hubbs was a passenger in a sedan that collided with a tractor-trailer near Lancaster (Route 72) and Lititz roads around 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, according to East Hempfield Township police.

The sedan was heading east on Lititz Road and collided with the north-bound tractor-trailer at the Route 72 intersection, police said. At the time, the car-hauler appeared to be empty.

Two others were injured in the crash, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Route 72 was closed for several hours in both directions while the Lancaster County Major Crash Investigative Unit investigated.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman at 717-898-3103.

This is the second fatal crash at the intersection in 2022. A 10-year-old girl was killed and another person injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer near the same intersection Feb. 9.

Rep. Mindy Fee and East Hempfield Township officials were working on a solution to reduce crashes at the intersection earlier this year.

Fee said on Tuesday evening that she was "sickened that there has been another loss of life at this busy intersection."

The roughly 5-mile stretch of Route 72 between Manheim and East Petersburg has seen multiple other crashes resulting in deaths or serious injuries as recently as March 8, when a 29-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while attempting to cross the street near Enterprise Road.

Last year a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing with two other vehicles, one of them a public works vehicle, near Quarry Road on Oct. 25; and a brother and sister, ages 21 and 18, were killed after being struck by a car-carrying tractor-trailer near Graystone Road in East Petersburg on May 22. Three people were also hospitalized with traumatic injuries after a head-on crash near Hillside Avenue in Penn Township on Sept. 3.