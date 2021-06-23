Route 30 crash

Firefighters were called to westbound Route 30, east of Columbia, at 6:15 p.m. after reports of at least four vehicles that crashed, the supervisor said.

The Lancaster County coroner identified Latoia E. Williams, 41, of York as the woman killed in a Route 30 crash in West Hempfield Township on Saturday.

Williams died of multiple injuries, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Wednesday.

The crash occurred at 6:14 p.m., police said in a news release, when a Chrysler 200 crossed the median on Route 30 and struck a Kia Spectra head on.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center, and four others were transported to local hospitals.

