The Lancaster County coroner identified Latoia E. Williams, 41, of York as the woman killed in a Route 30 crash in West Hempfield Township on Saturday.

Williams died of multiple injuries, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Wednesday.

The crash occurred at 6:14 p.m., police said in a news release, when a Chrysler 200 crossed the median on Route 30 and struck a Kia Spectra head on.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center, and four others were transported to local hospitals.