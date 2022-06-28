The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified a woman killed in a crash on Route 222 in Ephrata Township over the weekend.

The woman has been identified as Amy Freytiz, 49, of Shillington, Berks County.

The crash happened at 2:02 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, according to a news release. Dispatch reports indicate the crash happened in the area of East Mohler Church Road, which is just north of Route 222's interchange with Route 322.

The crash happened when Freytiz, who police said was driving a sedan southbound, hit the rear of a tractor trailer stopped on the berm of the roadway, causing the sedan to catch on fire, police said.

Police said Freytiz was driving "at highway speed" at the time of the crash.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office said Monday it was using dental records to identify Freytiz. The office ruled that Freytiz died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries with smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The manner of her death was accidental.