An infant and a woman from Maryland died in a fatal crash involving a box truck in East Cocalico Township on Tuesday, according to Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni.

Kimberly Babila, 8 months old, and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, Md., died as a result of the crash, Diamantoni confirmed Thursday. He ruled the cause of both deaths as multiple traumatic injuries, and their manners as accidental.

The crash involved a Hyundai sedan and a box truck in the southbound lanes of Route 222 southbound between the I-76/PA 272 and US 322-Blue Ball.

Police determined through an initial investigation that the sedan hit the rear of the box truck as it was stopped. The impact ejected two passengers from the sedan. Babila was pronounced dead at the scene, and Arrah died of her injuries at Lancaster General Hospital, Diamantoni said.

A third person from the sedan was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for injuries, but police did not indicate the severity of the injuries. The driver of the box truck was uninjured.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Cpl. Steve Walsh of the East Cocalico Police Department by calling 717-336-1725.