The Lancaster County Coroner's Office released the name of the 27-year-old woman found dead after Saturday morning's shooting in Lancaster city.

The coroner's office identified her as Amdrella Cartel, of Lancaster.

The office responded at 5:45 a.m. and pronounced Cartel dead at the scene, the news release said. The office is still determining Cartel's cause and manner of death.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 600 block of North Plum Street just before 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Cartel was found dead by an apparent gunshot wound. Soon after, two other adults with nonfatal gunshot-related injuries were discovered at a local hospital.

Lancaster police issued an arrest warrant for Timothy Allen, 20, of Lancaster, charging him with criminal homicide, among other charges related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Allen are asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300.