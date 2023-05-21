The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has identified the 29-year-old man who died after a shooting in East Hempfield Township on Saturday morning.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the victim as Jordan Scott, of Lancaster. Diamantoni said Scott's cause and manner of death haven't been determined yet.

On Saturday, just after 11:30 a.m., East Hempfield Township police responded to the 2900 block of Terry Lane for a report of a shooting. Scott was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Soon after, police issued a warrant for Jeremy Osorio Melendez, 19, of Lancaster, for criminal homicide and related charges. On Sunday morning, Melendez surrendered himself to police.

Both men were residents of the Trailer Village Community, where the shooting happened, and according to police, they knew each other.

East Hempfield Township police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 717-898-3103.