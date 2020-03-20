Lancaster County County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni identified Alexander Aureli Rivera, 22, of Lancaster, as the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday at the 1722 Motor Lodge in East Lampeter Township.
Rivera died from a gunshot wound to the head, Diamantoni said Friday.
Charged for the homicide are Tyler Elian Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 19, of Lancaster, and Joshua Joaquin Luciano, 19, of Lancaster, East Lampeter Township police said.
Another man, 25, is currently being treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.
The shooting occurred at 1:18 a.m. at 1722 Old Philadelphia Pike after a drug transaction, police said.
Gonzalez-Inthiphan and Luciano are charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and aggravated assault, police said.
Luciano is also charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and persons not to possess a firearm, police said.
Both men were remanded to Lancaster County Prison without bail, police said.