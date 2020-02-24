Two people who died in a West Hempfield Township fire Saturday night have been identified as matriarchs of the Marietta Avenue household.

Mother of three Sabine LaBarriere, 40, and her mother, Marie Dorcena, 79, lost their lives in the blaze, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed to LNP | LancasterOnline Monday morning.

An autopsy was conducted Monday morning. Both women were determined to have died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Diamantoni said. He ruled the deaths accidental.

The mother and grandmother were unable to make it out of the burning home at 3141 Marietta Ave., which occurred just before midnight Saturday, fire officials said.

In all, five people were home at the time of the fire. Three children were able to escape.

Hempfield School Dstrict announced on social media Sunday night that counselors would be available Monday for both students and staff.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

It is the third fatal Lancaster County fire this year following ones in Columbia and Elizabethtown.