Two men who were killed after crashing along Route 30 in Mountville early Sunday morning have been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

John Bray, 66, of Stevens, and Matthew Ingram, 44, of Columbia, were killed after a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 around 2:39 a.m., Diamantoni said. Both men died of multiple traumatic injuries, autopsies showed Monday.

The two men crashed near mile marker 258.2, near Hill Street, according to West Hempfield Township police. It was not clear if the men were in the same vehicle or separate vehicles.

Police are investigating the crash.