Two sisters are dead after a crash in Brecknock Township on Friday night.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a collision in Brecknock Township around 10 p.m. on Friday, according to a post from the office.

A release from the coroner's office identified the sisters as Nubia Llivipuma, no age provided, and Mariana Llivipuma, 39. The release did not include their present address, but said they were from Santa Isabel Canton, Ecuador.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, between the Morgantown and Reading exits, and included several vehicles and a tractor trailer, according the office.

FOX43 reports the crash happened when a tractor trailer traveling east in the westbound lanes hit the Llivipumas' vehicle head on. The driver of the tractor trailer tried to run from the scene, but got into another vehicle where he had a medical episode.

A deputy called to the site pronounced two females dead at the scene, according to the office.

Both victims were transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center. The cause and manner of death were ruled to be from multiple traumatic injuries and the crash was ruled accidental, according to the release.

Troopers with Pennsylvania State Police arrested the driver of the tractor trailer and took him to a local hospital for treatment, according to FOX43's report. Troopers also believe the driver may have been under the influence of a substance at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation.